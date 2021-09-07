Celebrity blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has been in a scandal involving two men, Mina Lawal a.k.a. Minalyn and Italy -based Erica Amoa.

Zionfelix has welcomed babies with both ladies sparking a barrage of rumours on social media.

Among the many rumours that have been peddled is the one that Zionfelix is said to have had a fling with Erica after she contacted him to promote her music.

But according to a lady who claims to be a friend of Erica, the rumour suggesting that the Italy-based lady tried to snatch Zionfelix from Minalyn is not true.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady claimed that Zionfelix started dating Erica sometime in 2018 just like Minalyn.

The only difference, she explained, was that Zionfelix stayed with Minalyn in Ghana and thus spent more time with her while the relationship with Erica was phone-based.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

