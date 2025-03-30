Ghanaian dental surgeon Louisa Ansong has added modelling to her long list of talents and skills

Dr Louisa has taken over the internet with her beautiful two-piece custom-made outfit and elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Dr. Louisa Ansong's trending photos on Instagram

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Ansong has gracefully expanded her repertoire, now embracing the world of modeling alongside her extensive talents and skills.

The beautiful wife of acclaimed Ghanaian dancehall artist Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, radiated elegance in a striking two-piece ensemble during an editorial shoot for a well-known Ghanaian textile company.

Stonebwoy's wife slays in a beautiful outfit. Photo credit: @dr_louisa.

Source: Instagram

Her figure-hugging custom-made long-sleeve blazer and tailored pants accentuated her curves perfectly, showcasing both sophistication and style.

Dr. Louisa’s beauty was further enhanced by a chic side-parted long curly hairstyle that cascaded gracefully around her shoulders, complemented by flawless makeup that highlighted her features beautifully.

She elevated her look with open-toe high heels, adding both height and an aura of glamour to her overall appearance.

Dr Louisa shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Vlisco’s latest campaign is here- A celebration of the beauty that emerges when women come together."

"Each one is unique, yet united in an unspoken bond. With soft yet vibrant, flower-inspired tones, the new fabric designs reflect this natural harmony where authenticity and togetherness intertwine."

Dr Louisa slays in an African print outfit

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's elegant two-piece outfit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afro_bongo stated:

"Mrs Torcherwaaaaa ❤️❤️ Stunning."

dzidedi_xo

"You too beautiful…!! I beg 😩😩😍."

mcyaayeboah stated:

"😍😍😍😍. Beautiful.. Dr now deir super model add your title."

Check out the photos below:

Dr Louisa rocks stylish ensembles

Dr. Louisa radiated joy as she donned a stylish maxi dress for her birthday photoshoot, embodying elegance and grace.

She accessorised with a luxurious gold necklace that shimmered and added a touch of opulence to her ensemble.

For her star-studded birthday celebration, Dr. Louisa was photographed in a striking black long-sleeve ensemble that elegantly clung to her waist, showcasing her figure while exuding an air of confidence and poise.

Each outfit she wore not only highlighted her impeccable sense of style but also her unique beauty, making her a true standout in both the dental and fashion worlds.

Check out the post below:

Stonebwoy's wife shows off her dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, who turned heads with her dance moves.

The celebrity mother showed off her bare face as she spent time with family and friends in a trending video.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that Dr Louisa Ansong posted on her official Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh