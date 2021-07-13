An Instagram model named Richie Demorest has released throwback photos showing her transformation

Sharing the photos Demorest was grateful to God for making her grow

The photos have stirred loads of reactions as followers compare them to her current looks

Richie Demorest, an Instagram model, is one of the ladies on the platform who flaunt their beauty online.

In a new set of photos, Demorest has showed how she has transformed from her old self to her current spectacular look.

The throwback photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the IG model in three different poses in her younger days.

The Instagram model's transformation has wowed her followers Photo source: @richie_demorest

The first photo has Demorest with wearing a black top over blue trousers. With fluffy hair and big eye-shadows, Demorest stood with her right hand supporting her waist.

The second photo had her seated on a plastic chair, while the third had her wearing a crop top and a pair of trousers.

Sharing the photos, Demorest expressed gratitude to God for bringing her this far.

Check out some of Demorest's recent photos below:

Followers react

Comparing Richie Demorest's old photos to her current looks, many of her followers have been amazed by her transformation.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions of her followers below.

official_tposh said:

"Jesus na you be this wonders shall never cease ."

fizzyboy_official said:

"LMAO see my crush."

paultina90 said

"This your make-up ehn no be here oo ."

misspolynek said

"Money good oo so u work your body"

iam_chimkah_b said:

"Please whatever you took I want double of it ."

Five-year transformation

In her answer to one of the questions from her followers, Demorest had indicated that she took the photos in 2016.

This means Demorest had changed in the beauty she is today within the time frame of five years, something which surprised her fans.

The surprise at Demorest's transformation is likely coming from the recent phenomenon on social media about women enhancing their bodies through surgeries and other means.

Maame Serwaa dancing video

Not long ago, a video of Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa stirred similar sentiments among social media users.

The video which had Maame Serwaa showing off her dance moves also had her looking very plump in a short skirt.

Fans of the actress were surprised and shared their thoughts on Serwaa's newly transformed looks in the video.

Earlier, a throwback photo of Serwaa posing with Sunsum Ahuofe popped up showing how acting started for her.

