Former Ghana footballer Mohammed Polo has backed C.K Akonnor to stay as Black Stars coach

Despite the 1-0 defeat to South Africa, Mohammed Polo believes C.K is the best Ghana has

The Black Stars return from Johannesburg after the defeat to Bafana Bafana

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, is backing current Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor to remain as head of the technical team.

Following the disappointing defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Monday, Mohammed Polo, has called for support for the indigenous coach.

In an interview with OTEC FM, Polo stated that it is better to keep C.K Akonnor than to waste money on foreign coaches.

“Ghanaians should support C.K Akonnor because it's never too late. The current players in the Black Stars are the best he has now,” said Mohammed Polo.

"Let support him and see the way forward. Let's support our own because the foreign coaches only come and spend our money," he added.

Fans of the senior national team have been left disappointed with the Black Stars' performances in recent times, with many calling for the head of the former Ghana captain.

Social Media was buzzing with the hashtag sack C.K Akonnor trending, after the 1-0 defeat in South Africa.

The Black Stars are chasing a fourth appearance at the global showpiece after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, the loss on Monday means the Bafana Bafana overtake to top place Ghana in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Africa, with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ethiopia went level on points with the West African powerhouse after defeating Zimbabwe in Addis Ababa.

Ghana will play Zimbabwe in a home and away fixture in October as the qualifiers continue next month.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has blamed his team's poor second half performance for the defeat against South Africa.

The Black Stars lost to the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium, following a late strike from South Africa forward, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

In a post match interview by the coach, monitored by YEN.com.gh, C.K Akonnor admits he was satisfied with the first half performance but added the second half was poor from his players.

Source: Yen News