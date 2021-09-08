C.K Akonnor has proven he can coach the team - Ex-Black Stars player Yaw Preko

Former Ghana player Yaw Preko has backed C.K Akonnor to succeed as coach of the Black Stars

C.K Akonnor has come under pressure after Ghana's defeat to South Africa

Yaw Preko says Ghanaians should support Akonnor because he is a proven coach

Former Ghana forward, Yaw Preko, has joined the bandwagon calling for support for under-pressure Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

C.K Akonnor has been at the end of criticisms from fans of the senior national team after Ghana's defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifier on Monday.

However, his former teammate, Yaw Preko, who was speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, says C.K Akonnor needs the support of Ghanaian and he is capable to doing the work.

"He [CK Akonnor] is a fine coach and I think he has what it takes to coach the Black Stars,” Yaw Preko told Asempa FM.

“He needs the support of the entire country to succeed because he is the person in charge of the team.

“CK Akonnor has proven he can coach the team because if you look at his style of play, it tells you he wants to implement something and I think with the support and belief, he can do it for us.”

The defeat has left the Black Stars second in Group G, a point behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ethiopia, after losing to Ghana last Friday, defeated Zimbabwe at home and have same points as the Black Stars with four games remaining.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in a double header in October as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers continue before next years Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana is seeking a return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

The Black Stars have been to three World Cups from 2006 to 2014.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, is backing current Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor to remain as head of the technical team.

Following the disappointing defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Monday, Mohammed Polo, has called for support for the indigenous coach.

In an interview with OTEC FM, Polo stated that it is better to keep C.K Akonnor than to waste money on foreign coaches.

