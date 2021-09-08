After former president, John Dramani Mahama, made a comment on radio regarding the 2024 election being a do or die affair, many have been reacting

Ghanaians have been divided on social media over the comment with criticisms or 'I stand with you' comments

However, some have stated that there is no difference between Mahama's comment & Nana Addo's previous 'all die be die' remark

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

This comment has generated an entire trend on social media with many Ghanaians coming to either back, criticize or stand on the fence of Mahama's stance.

All die be die & do or die are the same - Ghanaians draw Conclusion on Mahama's Comment Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below were some of the interesting reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

@Opresii declared that NDC and NPP are the same:

All die be die & Do or Die be the same thing. NPP oo NDC oo the value is the same. They don't care about you.

@Founda_ spoke of Mahama's desire for power:

Mahama is very thirsty for power. Man really sat on a radio station and said 2024 elections will be do or die...like bro the death of the citizens will be collateral damage.

@YDL_99ideas stood strongly behind the former president:

Yes, its a DO OR DIE affair if you don’t understand leave the country. Have finished talking about “all die be die”? HYPOCRITE!!!

@georgeoaddo also added his voice saying:

I hear Yaanom are peeved that we are committed to protect votes and lives in the 2024 elections. Do or Die is an expression to show a strong commitment to a process. How that is a worry for the NPP tells you their ulterior motives for 2024. @JDMahama couldn’t have said it better!

@Founda_ could not believe his ears:

I still can’t get over the fact that John Mahama, ex-president of our country, sat on a radio station and said 2024 elections will be do or die...this man doesn’t care about the citizens or anybody but himself. Total shambles.

@AnnanPerry also mentioned:

"We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do or die at the polling station." — John Mahama

@yawdevil_ also stated:

These Politicians are damm funny aden aah 2024 elections will be Do or Die in the various polling stations, nah wait oh who oh hwan mo na 3b3kc polling station hc akcto aba nuh de3

Shatta Wale on NDC's 2024 election

Meanwhile, controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has insinuated that John Mahama and the NDC are likely going to win power next four years and do the same things Ghanaians are complaining about today.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Shatta Wale’s Facebook page, though he did not mention Mahama’s name directly, all indications pointed to him.

Source: Yen