Tonto Dikeh’s estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has taken to social media in reaction to a leaked voice recording of the actress

Kpokpogri in an Instastory post said he doesn't have much to say on the matter while stressing how dramatic the actress can be

A different post on his Instastory showed a lengthy rant allegedly sent to Kpokpogri associate by the Nollywood actress

More drama continues to unfold between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Hours after a voice recording of the actress surfaced on social media, Kpokpogri has now taken to his Instastory channel to speak about the audio file.

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover reacts to leaked audio recording.7 Photo: @tontolet

Source: UGC

The individual stressed that he wouldn’t be saying much about the voice note, adding that he knows how dramatic Tonto can be.

In his words:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I don’t have much to say about the tape, I know how dramatic you are more than others…People should read themselves and see who is behind the leak voice with her verified page."

Still on the matter, Kpokpogri posted another screenshot showing a private message Tonto allegedly sent to one of his associates with her verified IG account.

In the message, the actress noted that she’s a silent killer who learnt from the best and as such, she would respond to the online drama from behind the scenes.

"I am that silent killer, I learnt from the best. So while I do mine behind the scenes, you people will rant publicly and get all the hate…"

A different portion of the message saw Tonto allegedly instructing the recipient of the message to retrieve everything she ever bought for Kpokpogri’s daughters and also items she brought into his house.

See screenshots below:

Tonto Dikeh: Estranged lover Kpokpogiri exposes alleged private message from actress. Photo: @kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh to involve law in drama with Kpokpogri

It was also reported that Tonto Dikeh has insisted that the only conversation she wants to have is to be congratulated.

Noting that God saved her, the mother of one noted that she will take the drama with her ex-lover Kpokpogri up with the law.

The actress seemed unmoved by the drama as she said that God saved her from what could have been worse.

Actress Georgina Onuoha wades into Tonto's relationship drama

Still in a related story, it was also reported that Nigerians, including actress Georgina Onuoha, have expressed anger at Kpokpogri's action towards Tonto Dikeh.

Georgina urged other women to stay away from Tonto's ex-lover, adding that he could hurt them the same way he did to the actress.

The mother of two called Kpokpogri names, stating that karma would find him and deal accordingly with him.

Source: Yen Ghana