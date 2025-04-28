Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly landed a coaching role days after losing the Copa del Rey final

Despite missing out on winning Madrid's first-ever treble, Ancelotti could end the campaign with the La Liga title

The 65-year-old is expected to become the head coach of the Brazilian men's national team after the end of the season

Carlo Ancelotti’s illustrious spell at Real Madrid is nearing its conclusion, as the Italian tactician prepares to take charge of Brazil’s national team following a series of recent disappointments.

Ancelotti, whose future at the Santiago Bernabéu had come under increasing scrutiny, reportedly finalised an agreement with the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media ahead of the botched remontada against Arsenal in the second leg of Real Madrid's UCL quarter-final tie on April 16, 2025.

Ancelotti lands new job

According to The Athletic, the 65-year-old has signed an initial contract lasting until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his tenure officially beginning in June.

Despite penning an extension with Madrid in December 2023 that tied him to the club until 2026, a concerning dip in results cast a long shadow over his position.

Hopes of a historic treble evaporated as the season progressed, thrusting Ancelotti's leadership into the spotlight.

Carlo Ancelotti gestures after Real Madrid's loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville.

Ancelotti's performance this season

Under his guidance, this campaign, Real Madrid slipped four points behind eternal rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Champions League dream also crumbled after a heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat against Arsenal in the quarter-finals, a painful blow for a club that measures itself by European dominance.

The situation worsened when Los Blancos fell 3-2 to Barcelona after extra time in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26.

Earlier, they had also succumbed to Hansi Flick’s side in the Supercopa de España final, further intensifying pressure on the veteran manager.

What lies ahead for Ancelotti

Nevertheless, Don Carlo is expected to see out the current La Liga campaign, which remains the only realistic chance of securing silverware before his exit.

His anticipated early departure also means he will not oversee Madrid’s participation in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Brazil insisted on finalising Ancelotti’s appointment before the Club World Cup, ruling out any possibility of extending talks into July.

Who will be Real Madrid's next coach?

With Ancelotti's exit imminent, attention at Madrid has swiftly turned toward succession planning.

Discussions have already taken place between the club and representatives of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

The former Madrid midfielder, widely admired for guiding Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title, is regarded as the leading candidate to take over at the Bernabéu.

In the short term, Real Madrid’s board faces a critical decision: appoint an interim coach or accelerate Alonso’s arrival.

Director of Football Santi Solari, who previously coached the first team, is viewed as a strong internal candidate should an interim solution be required.

Further negotiations are expected in the coming hours to finalise Ancelotti’s departure details, signalling the end of an era that, despite its challenges, included memorable triumphs and tactical mastery.

Ancelotti reveals team to win UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the team he is supporting to lift the 2024/25 Champions League trophy following Real Madrid’s elimination.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shared a touching moment with Ancelotti, disclosing that the veteran coach is backing the Gunners to claim their first-ever Champions League title.

