Gospel singer Moses Bliss has opened up about his union with his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, a year after their high-flying marriage.

Moses Bliss hails his wife Marie Wiseborn as he shares his experience a year after their marriage. Photo source: MosesBliss

Source: Facebook

In a video making the rounds online, the gospel singer established that his wife was "her person" and a woman who had it all.

Speaking during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo as part of the latter's Live Talk Concert on April 27, Moses Bliss said

"I'm so grateful for who I married. I don't think I'm there yet to start giving lessons. We're just one year in. Maybe when we get to five years or six years, I can do that. I married an amazing woman. I feel like paying her bride price every one week."

The couple who became official after a wedding ceremony in Accra and Nigeria have kept much of their married life under wraps.

Moses Bliss established that marrying his Ghanaian wife had opened his eyes to new realities of life.

"You know how somebody is your person. Somebody is designed just for you. I thought that when you enter marriage, whatever you get is what you got. I never knew you could actually be in something where you're so happy and comfortable with who you're with. This is a personal gift from God and I just want to marry her over and over again," Moses Bliss said.

"She means the world to me. She gives me absolute joy. She's one of the most intelligent women on the face of the earth. I've never seen somebody have it all. She has it all and I think the world hasn't even seen anything yet. She's a woman of God and a full package blessing," he added.

The Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie welcomed a baby boy on January 10, 2025.

He announced it on social media with maternity photos of his dear wife and lawyer slaying in gorgeous outfits while showing off her baby bump.

