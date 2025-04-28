A video of the Galamsey Must Fall demonstration organised by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has gone viral on social media

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah was seen in an interview pouring libation and calling on the gods to intervene in ending the galamsey menace

He also lamented the poor performance of law enforcement agencies in dealing with the galamsey problem

Hundreds joined broadcast journalist Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah as he and others thronged the streets of Accra to protest against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Speaking to journalists, Okatakyie said he and other protesters were going to make a stop at the Police Headquarters.

Okatakyie Mensah Afrifa speaks as three day protest on Galamsey begins. Photo credit: @For the records/X

He explained that the decision to stop at the Police Headquarters was to highlight what he described as the inability of the police personnel to tackle illegal mining menace.

"For some reason, the law enforcement agencies aren't able to do their job.So this is a signal and our way of telling them that they are the law enforcers — and they must work."

Today, April 28, 2025, marked the beginning of a three-day protest aimed at shedding light on the effects of galamsey and also calling on authorities to act.

Okatakyie Afrifa seeks divine help in ending galamsey fight. Photo credit: @Magikal TV/Facebook

Okatakyie pours libation

A video also sighted on Magikal TV showed Okatakyie pouring libation during the protest.

He prayed to the gods for divine intervention and ensure that the security agencies mandated to tackle galamsey act decisively.

"Any policeman who takes bribes and tries to thwart the efforts in the fight against the galamsey menace, deal with that person."

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 2,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the videos below

Ghanaians react to the Okatakyie's protest

Social media users who took to the comments section ofthe psot have shared varied opimions on the video below

Justice Ansah reacted:

"Demonstrating against a four-month-old government over an issue you failed to solve in eight years."

Frank Anane replied:

"Your government was in power for eight years; now you know how to demonstrate? Haaaahaaa!"

Abdul Fatawu added:

"Sign of respect. If it's NPP time, they bathe in hot water. NDC and government are the listening people."

Patrick Fiifi Asare

"If your government did half of what this current government is doing regarding the fight against galamsey, we wouldn't be here. President Mahama's government has sent soldiers, police, and Forestry Commission officers back into the forests and rivers after your government withdrew them in 2022. Your government knew about the illegal slum in the Subri forest for two years but did nothing about it."

Lady in galamsey calls out critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady involved in galamsey stressed that she would not back down from the practice.

She justified her involvement, saying there were no jobs and that the galamsey business was very lucrative.

She lashed out at her critics and questioned if any of them could offer her a job paying as much as GH¢500 a day or GH¢3,000 a month.

