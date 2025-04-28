A textile shop at Lapaz caught fire on Sunday, April 27, 2025 and burned to ashes, leaving its owner devastated

Reports indicate that the victim of the incident collapsed upon seeing her shop in flames and was rushed to the hospital

Netizens who saw the footage from the scene were heartbroken and sympathised with the victim

A Ghanaian woman who lost her shop and goods to the Lapaz fire has reportedly been hospitalised.

According to a Citi News report, the victim, devastated over her loss, collapsed upon seeing her shop in flames and was immediately transported to the Lapaz community hospital.

Ghanaian woman wails as her shop gets destroyed at Lapaz. Stock image posed my model

Source: Getty Images

Fire broke out at Lapaz on Sunday afternoon around 2:20 pm. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed; however, it destroyed a textile shop.

The damage was not so grave that fire officers arrived in time to douse the fire and salvage the situation. No casualties were recorded as well.

Narrating their ordeal, the mother of the victim who co-owns the shop explained that she was on the ground floor when she heard screams from her grandchildren telling her the shop was in flames.

This adds up to the number of fire incidents recorded since the beginning of the year. Ghana has recorded many fire incidents since the beginning of the year. It started with the Kantamanto market fire, which left traders wailing after losing their capital to the incident.

Watch the video of the victim wailing below:

Netizens react to Lapaz fire incident

Netizens who saw the video of the fire incident were heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised in the comments section of the post. Others speculated on the cause of the fire, blaming the incessant power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.

@biig_kharl wrote:

"Fire outbreak at the various marketplaces in Gh is so disgusting and disturbing oh hmm😭.. but I humbly request anyone who sees this post to follow as I bring you interesting facts from Europe."

@europeanboy wrote:

"Ashtown boy diɛn na ɛɛsere?"

@demontime384 wrote:

"Aww this is sad."

@staywokefc wrote:

"Sad chale."

@Hernan_Jnr wrote:

"The women them dey talk for back dey worsen the situation tbh."

@Amponsah Peter55 wrote:

"Hmmm, dumsor dumsor."

@kwaku amoabengGh wrote:

"The commentary dey bore."

@GershonKay wrote:

"So sad."

@TheAfiaSuka

·

18h

So heartbreaking

MARVRIC SHETERMAR DAYSDEM

@MARVELOUS8079

·

16h

💔 Tears 😢 in my eyes

Bankerman🔜🔛🔝

@nana_benjie

·

18h

God help this woman🥹💔.

Tina Dela

@TinaDela2

·

18h

This is so heartbreaking 🥲💔

Source: YEN.com.gh