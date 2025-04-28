Lapaz Fire: Ghanaian Woman Whose Shop Got Razed by Fire Hospitalised, Mum Speaks
- A textile shop at Lapaz caught fire on Sunday, April 27, 2025 and burned to ashes, leaving its owner devastated
- Reports indicate that the victim of the incident collapsed upon seeing her shop in flames and was rushed to the hospital
- Netizens who saw the footage from the scene were heartbroken and sympathised with the victim
A Ghanaian woman who lost her shop and goods to the Lapaz fire has reportedly been hospitalised.
According to a Citi News report, the victim, devastated over her loss, collapsed upon seeing her shop in flames and was immediately transported to the Lapaz community hospital.
Fire broke out at Lapaz on Sunday afternoon around 2:20 pm. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed; however, it destroyed a textile shop.
The damage was not so grave that fire officers arrived in time to douse the fire and salvage the situation. No casualties were recorded as well.
Narrating their ordeal, the mother of the victim who co-owns the shop explained that she was on the ground floor when she heard screams from her grandchildren telling her the shop was in flames.
This adds up to the number of fire incidents recorded since the beginning of the year. Ghana has recorded many fire incidents since the beginning of the year. It started with the Kantamanto market fire, which left traders wailing after losing their capital to the incident.
Watch the video of the victim wailing below:
Netizens react to Lapaz fire incident
Netizens who saw the video of the fire incident were heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised in the comments section of the post. Others speculated on the cause of the fire, blaming the incessant power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.
@biig_kharl wrote:
"Fire outbreak at the various marketplaces in Gh is so disgusting and disturbing oh hmm😭.. but I humbly request anyone who sees this post to follow as I bring you interesting facts from Europe."
@europeanboy wrote:
"Ashtown boy diɛn na ɛɛsere?"
@demontime384 wrote:
"Aww this is sad."
@staywokefc wrote:
"Sad chale."
@Hernan_Jnr wrote:
"The women them dey talk for back dey worsen the situation tbh."
@Amponsah Peter55 wrote:
"Hmmm, dumsor dumsor."
@kwaku amoabengGh wrote:
"The commentary dey bore."
@GershonKay wrote:
"So sad."
@TheAfiaSuka
·
18h
So heartbreaking
MARVRIC SHETERMAR DAYSDEM
@MARVELOUS8079
·
16h
💔 Tears 😢 in my eyes
Bankerman🔜🔛🔝
@nana_benjie
·
18h
God help this woman🥹💔.
Tina Dela
@TinaDela2
·
18h
This is so heartbreaking 🥲💔
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh