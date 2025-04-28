Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown melted hearts when she consoled actress Roselyn Ngissah at her mother's one-week observance ceremony

In the video, Roselyn broke down into uncontrollable tears when she hugged Mrs McBrown Mensah when she spotted her at the one-week observance ceremony

Many people expressed their sympathies in the comment section while talking about the touching moment between the two Ghanaian actresses

Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown attended the one-week observation of the life of the mother of Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah.

Nana Ama McBrown consoles Roselyn Ngissah in a video. Image Credit: @cdrghana

Source: TikTok

McBrown consoles Roselyn Ngissah

In videos trending online, Roselyn Ngissah broke down into tears the moment she spotted McBrown at her mother's one-week observance ceremony.

The event was held in Accra at Roselyn's family home on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and it was attended by several Ghanaian celebrities and sympathisers.

Roselyn fell into McBrown's arms and began to cry uncontrollably while others looked on and either recorded the moment or encouraged the bereaved actress.

Towards the end of the video, sensational gospel singer Celestine Donkor took a selfie video with Mrs McBrown Mensah and Roselyn Ngissah as they conversed while the video was been recorded.

The McBrown's Kitchen host was seen sharing words of encouragement with Roselyn, who was seen nodding while tears rolled down her face.

At the one-week observance ceremony, all mourners were clad in black per the traditional funeral rites of Ghanaians, whereby the person who died did not grow very old.

Video of McBrown and Roselyn

Reactions to McBrown consoling Roselyn

The video touched the hearts of many Ghanaians, and they sympathised with Roselyn about the loss of her dear mother.

Others also applauded McBrown for showing up and supporting her fellow actress in her time of distress.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of McBrown consoling Roselyn at her mother's one-week observance ceremony:

Theresa Adagsaana said:

"mm l lost my Dad two weeks now and I still don't want to 💔believe it oo😭😭😭😭😭."

Ama Sefakor Kewu said:

"And my biggest fear in life happened to me💔😭😔."

Nana Akua said:

"Losing a mother is an experience you wouldn’t even wish for an enemy."

MISS DEE💎👸🏽🖤 said:

"She is soo broken she can’t even fake a smile 🥺💔💔💔….this pain erh I don’t wish it for my enemy sef"

EMILY THORNE said:

"It is well my sister 🙏"

user61351407099633 said:

"What am scared off 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Lord Jesus please give my mom long life 😭🙏."

Pictures of Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah dazzles in African print outfits. Image Credit: @roselyn_ngissah

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Ngissah dazzles in red ball gown

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah made a striking appearance at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards, turning heads with her beautiful red ball gown.

The multiple award-winning actress exuded elegance and sophistication, becoming one of the night's most talked-about personalities.

Her glamorous look caught the attention of several Ghanaian celebrities, including Selly Galley, Yvonne Okoro, and Salma Mumin, who took to social media to praise her impeccable style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh