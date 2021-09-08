M.anifest has joined the viral crate challenge craze and has left fans falling over themselves with laughter

The rapper was seen attempting the crate challenge from one end and quickly rushed to the other end claiming he was done

The crate challenge emanated from the United States of America and has spread across the globe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has left social media users rolling on the floor with his attempt at the viral crate challenge.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the La Vida singer was seen in what looked like a plush home as he tried his 'legs' on the crate challenge.

He was seen in the video standing in front of average height stacked crates and started walking towards them.

After taking the first 2 steps up the stacked crates, the rapper made a U-turn and jumped to the base of the starting point.

He then asked a man standing on the other side of the crate if he had to come all the way to that end.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

M.anifest then quickly run over to the finishing point and said he had completed the course to the shock of all those watching.

This action left many of his fans laughing because what he did was not what they were expecting.

After posting the video, M.anifest captioned it: "Since we’re living #Lavida local. Stay safe still tho #ItsUpToUs #crates #MTTU".

Many of his fans also took to the comment section to react to the video.

poeticdela commented: "Come on"

faceshield.accragh wrote: "Aaaawo lo!"

slybaconandham: "Dear god I can’t watch"

Speaking about the crate challenge, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian daredevil has set a record with the viral crate challenge with what appears to be the highest level of crates ever attempted in a new video making rounds online.

The man was seen readying himself to take part in the challenge as the video showed the crates he was going to climb.

In the video, the man wearing a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and shoes was seen beaming with smiles before the daunting task.

Source: Yen News