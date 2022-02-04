Media General presenter, Captain Smart, has spoken again after he was arrested, detained, and freed by the National Security

He said contrary to what members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) think, he does not hate the party or the president

Captain Smart says he is only disappointed in the way things are going in the country under Akufo-Addo's watch, and he wants change

He mentioned two of the policies and conducts of the party and its members that he wants to see change with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken media personality, Captain Smart, seems not to be ready to shut his mouth yet after his experience with the National Security operatives.

Speaking in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on TV3 on Friday, February 4, 2022, Captain Smart noted that he is a staunch NPP supporter and proud member but he is being hated by some top powers because he is against some of their policies and conducts.

He stressed that he does not hate the leader of the party and the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but rather, he hates the conducts of NPP, that is, the way the affairs of the country are being steered, and some of their policies.

A collage of Captain Smart and Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @nana_captain_smart @nakufoaddo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He stated, for instance, that the government’s Free SHS policy is a laudable one that he is so proud of but the government can do better.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, Captain Smart said he is looking forward to the day that Akufo-Addo himself would be treated at a public hospital in Ghana before he will believe that the health sector has been fixed by the government.

He added that he is also keenly looking forward to hearing that the ministers would enrol their children in public schools to be convinced that the public schools are well-equipped for Ghanaians.

Captain Smart goes missing in custody of National Security

Earlier, it was widely reported that Captain Smart was nowhere to be found while in custody.

He had been detained earlier by the National Security after the court granted him bail on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, following some charges of extortion and abetment to extortion brought against him.

His employers raised an alarm of his whereabouts and safety, leading to his reappearance.

Captain Smart shares ordeal at National Security

After his release from the custody of National Security, Captain Smart went straight on air on Onua FM to narrate everything that went on during his detention.

In YEN.com.gh's earlier report, Captain Smart revealed being driven on the streets of Accra for about three hours before he was taken to the Greda Estate Police Station.

He added that nothing was done to them, "not even a feather was used on us," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh