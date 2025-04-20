Paul Yandoh has vowed to report the newly appointed regional minister for the Ashanti Region to Otumfuo

In an interview, he opined that the decision by the regional minister to organise a festival was not right

He concluded by urging him to focus on matters of pressing concern to the region instead of meddling in issues that do not concern him

Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, has taken issue with the initiative by the Ashanti Regional Minister to hold an event dubbed Ashantifest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the NPP bigwig, who was speaking in an interview, said the move by the Ashanti Regional Minister and his cohorts to organise such an event was an act of disrespect towards the traditional rulers in the region.

He explained that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was not in the country, and thus wondered who gave the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the authority to organise the event.

Paul Yandoh, who sounded angry, lashed out at the Ashanti Regional Minister, accusing him of arrogating powers unto himself.

He has therefore vowed to report the Ashanti Regional Minister to the Asantehene as soon as he returns from his trip abroad and urged him to focus on pressing issues troubling the region.

The Ashantifest began on April 15, with hundreds gathering at the Centre for National Culture to celebrate Asante heritage and culture.

The reception so far for the Ashantifest has been positive and well-received by the people of the Ashanti Region.

Reactions to Ashantifest

Social media users have endorsed the initiative, with many people commending the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Dokyifarms stated:

"Hon, if Ashantis don’t like you, we need you in the Eastern Region, please."

Eben reacted:

"Yaanom says they're reporting Doctor to Otumfuo for celebrating Ashanti Festival while Otumfuo is not in the country because Doctor is trying to take custody of Asanteman. Hmmm."

odasani_3y3adomba reacted:

"Ashantis are blessed with such a minister, but due to politics, nti...... add the rest."

DONNY BOSS wrote:

"Supportive wife with excellent-minded siblings is top-notch. There's nothing you can't achieve with these great people behind you. Keep on believing in your man."

@aduboatgh wrote:

"This is work and happiness. I’m an NPP member, but you have let me know that some positions are meant for certain people."

Kwaku Gyamfi added:

"Can your Regional Minister chop love with this much swag? Ours balance governance and romance. When it’s time to work, he’s on point. When it’s time to flex, he doesn’t carry last."

Fameyeh Junior indicated:

"My humble request to H.E. JDM: kindly withdraw all the old men in ministerial positions and give it to the young guys to transform Ghana into a better country."

Abynaa Pinamang replied:

"Such a humble and supportive wife he has. God bless them and put them on the right path. Our generation's minister."

theokoby reacted:

"This guy is too good. My prayer is to ask God for protection over you."

Naana Hayford honoured at Ashantifest

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that actress Naana Hayford Domfeh was honoured at the maiden Ashanti Festival's movie night in Kumasi.

The veteran Ghallywood and Kumawood actress joined her colleague actors for a screening of some movies.

The actress was given a citation by the Ashanti Regional Minister in honour of her legacy.

