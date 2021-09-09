One of Ghana's wealthy pastors has celebrated his birthday in grand style

The man of God known as Pastor B.B Frederick was seen flaunting his wealth on his big day

Pastor Frederick is the head pastor of Omega Revival Center

One of the wealthy pastors in Ghana, Pastor B.B Frederick of the Omega Revival Centre and BB Frederick Ministries has celebrated his birthday in grand style.

The birthday which fell on September 8, 2021, saw the man of God trending on social media.

In a series of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media including Facebook and Instagram, church members of the popular pastor took time off their schedules to celebrate him.

Pastor B.B Fredrick: Meet Ghana's richest pastor as he marks b'day and flaunts riches. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Among the well-wishers was the wife of the man of God known as Anita Frederick who flaunted her husband along with their riches online.

The pastor's wife Anita took to Instagram to celebrate him.

She shared a photo of the rich man of God before his magnificent house coupled with a few of their high-powered vehicles.

The photo alone gives you an idea of the sort of wealth the couple are living in.

She captioned the photo: “Osheeyyyy!!!! Thank you God for the life of my KING My household is grateful. Happy birthday”

The prophet himself took to Facebook to celebrate himself with more photos highlighting his wealth.

He wrote: “It’s my birthday todayyyyy….Say a prayer for me….”.

The man of God showed off more photos of his impressive fleet of cars and magnificent house.

