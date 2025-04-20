A video on TikTok narrating the heartbreak story of a young Ghanaian man has generated huge reactions online

It all happened after the young man discovered that his girlfriend had journeyed to Kwahu for the Easter festivities with another man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the ordeal suffered by the young man

A young Ghanaian man has generated reactions online after he posted a video regarding the painful heartbreak his friend suffered at the hands of his girlfriend.

This comes after he took to TikTok and shared a chat with his friend, who just found out that his lover was cheating on him.

A Ghanaian man sheds tears as his lover is spotted in Kwahu with another man.

In the voice note the friend sent, the heartbroken young man was heard complaining that his girlfriend started an argument on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, which ended with a warning for him never to call her again.

The young man said he called the lady's number on several occasions the next day, hoping she would pick up the call, yet to no avail.

His anxiety then gave way to sorrow after he was informed by a close friend named Justice, who went to Kwahu for the Easter festivities, that he had spotted his girlfriend with another man, having a good time.

Revellers throng Kwahu for the Easter celebration.

The thought of being cheated on by the woman he loved, especially during Easter festivities, was too much to bear, and he began to weep in the voice note.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1,000 comments, was captioned:

"Things dey happen KWAHU EASTER CELEBRATION."

Watch the video below

Reactions to the man's heartbreak story

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the concern raised by the young man.

ManuelGH wrote:

"Ebe plan, she should have fought with him so she could move with the man."

Xter commented:

"This year, ankasa, it's broken heart season. I myself, I got mine last week."

Khadija Belko stated:

"Give the guy to me, let me console him. I feel so bad when I see people crying or going through pain in their relationships."

King Ben🇬🇭 said:

"That’s what they do. They will fight with you at night because they know you won’t call that evening."

H.O.D reacted:

"Ohene is the one crying. I know him. He just posted it himself. Sorry, bro, everything will be fine."

Ms. Panyin Nartey opined:

"I blame Justice. Who sent him?"

