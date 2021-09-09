A video story has emerged of a pretty lady having a thrilling time with a Whiteman

According to the accompanying storyline, the lady was only to lure the Whiteman for her boyfriend at the time

She however managed to doublecross the boyfriend and ended up marrying the Whiteman instead

A new video making rounds on social media has told the story of a pretty young lady who allegedly outsmarted her 'sakawa' boyfriend to marry his Whiteman client.

In the video that has been sighted by yEN.com.gh on Instagram, a pretty young lady is seen having fun with her Whiteman lover as they went on many adventures.

From the looks of it, the duo was a married couple who were chronicling their love adventure and trips they were going on.

The backstory to the video however alleged that the lady in the picture was tasked by her then 'sakawa' boyfriend to feign interest about being in a relationship with the Whiteman.

The ulterior motive of the young man was to lure the Whiteman into sending him money and later cut ties with him after he had drained the foreigner of all his wealth.

However, his plan could not see the light of day s his girlfriend who was tasked with chatting with the Whiteman client till he sends them money ended up falling in love with him.

Before the 'sakawa' boy could say "Jack" and realize what was going on, his girlfriend had already married the Whiteman.

Fast-forward to the moment they were spending together, it is alleged that the video collage was from the honeymoon of the lady and the Whiteman who had moved from 'client' to husband.

