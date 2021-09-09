Wode Maya recently interviewed a Namibian CEO on his YouTube channel that has close to 1 million subscribers

The video got so much attention on social media that her president called personally to praise her for it

Wode Maya shared screenshots of the feedback he got from the CEO on his Twitter handle

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has been able to get the attention of the Namibian president, Hage Geingob, after he interviewed a Namibian CEO.

The famous Ghanaian YouTuber who is nearing one million subscribers on his channel shared feedback from the CEO on his Twitter handle.

In the screenshot, Wode Maya was being thanked massively for featuring the CEO as the video earned her great praises from the first gentleman of her country.

Namibian CEO wins Praises of his President After Interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Credit: YouTube, Wode Maya

Source: UGC

In a different picture shared by the YouTuber, a Namibian newspaper hailed him for promoting their country to the world.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

After seeing Wode Maya's heartwarming posts, below were some of the comments shared by Twitter users.

@misterkofi said:

Good job brother. We are proud of you. African leaders must also take note, if you bring development to your country, your praises will be sang not by sycophants but by all. Many have resorted to intimidation and propaganda. Posterity will judge them. Namibia has done well.

@StillABK mentioned:

I can’t wait to renounce my citizenship as a Ghanaian when I naturalize for another country. This country and its people will never appreciate the good in a person until they see their obituary poster. God bless Namibia for this recognition. Keep going.

@iconackah stated:

Bro you must be made AU ambassador for tourism and Africa development. You are really doing great and mighty things for Africa and you must be appreciated. God bless you bro.

See post below

See initial post below

Watch the video that causes the huge stir below

Wode Maya gets featured in a book

In a recent Ghanaians appear very excited after Ghana's number one Youtuber, Wode Maya, shared that, he received a book feature he was not even aware of.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared that, he was reading a book and surprisingly stumbled upon his name in the book.

Source: Yen.com.gh