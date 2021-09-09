A couple was lucky to be pulled out of their burning car by Good Samaritans who did not think twice about it

The good Samaritans were heading home from a bible study and said they felt God directed them to the scene

A lady recording the moment said she had never seen such heroism and added it gave her hope

An elderly couple was rescued from a burning car by several good Samaritans after their car was engulfed in flames.

Good Samaritans helping the victims get away from the car. Photo: fox2detroit.

The incident happened in California, US, on Monday, September 6, when a woman named Marie Macrorie started filming after passing the scene of the burning car.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Marie, a nurse, was with her husband, a retired firefighter, and the two pulled over to go and provide assistance to the old couple.

The victims aged 90 and 94 were lucky to have been rescued by the group, coming from a bible study.

According to Marie, the good Samaritans told her they felt like God had directed them to the spot, adding she saw strangers treat people they did not know with love.

She said she had never seen such heroism in her life, and it made her very hopeful.

The couple and a bystander were later transported to the hospital for treatment on burn injuries.

Waitress pulls driver from burning car

In similar news, YEN.com.gh recently reported about a waitress from Georgia, US, who was being celebrated for her courageous act that led to saving a woman's life from a burning car.

Keelyn Harper, an employee at Roosters Drive-In, was heading home on Thursday, 17, at about 9.30pm when she saw something burning on the roadside.

According to Fox News, the young lady got out to go and see what was happening when she realised it was a car on fire. Then, getting closer, she could spot someone inside.

Instead of calling 911, Harper knew she had to act and immediately started figuring how she could help as the front of the car was engulfed in flames.

She immediately punched the airbags, which had been triggered in the car, and that's when she clearly saw Ashley Strawn inside.

The young mother, who alluded her reactions to motherly instincts, went on the passenger side and grabbed Ashley, whose legs were still trapped underneath.

She was able to pull her out and stay with her as she called for help. Police later arrived and took the lady to the hospital.

