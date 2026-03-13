John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, inspected road construction progress in his constituency

The actor turned politician promised to tar every road in his constituency and urged his constituents to be patient

Ghanaians on social media including some of his constituents applauded him for the work he's doing as an MP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

John Setor Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, shared updates on the road construction in his constituency.

The MP who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture indicated that roads that were neglected within his jurisdiction would receive the needed attention.

John Dumelo inspects ongoing road projects in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. Photo credit: @mrdumelo

Source: Facebook

In a post on social media, John Dumelo said the roads in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are being done.

He shared a video on his social media pages where he was inspecting the progress of work on some roads that were being constructed.

In his caption, John Dumelo said he intends to make his constituency a better place, hence all the work he is putting in.

He further assured his constituents whose roads have not been constructed yet to that they would be fixed.

"Roads that were neglected for years are now being done. As your MP, I just want to make Ayawaso West a better place….has your road been touched yet? Please keep calm….I dey come. #idey4u."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to John Dumelo's road construction project

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by John Dumelo on Facebook. Read them below:

Sameboy Tinero said:

"When it’s almost time for the election in 2028, don’t campaign, just put billboards of all the things you’ve done since you became an MP. If possible, document all on a drive, mount big screens and play it to the people in all the areas, just name it #Ayawaso west public viewing by #Hon. Dumelo, after that, just go and sleep. John Dumelo 💪."

Maisamari Mai'Dodo Emiely wrote:

"All the Johns in GH dey work. Idey4u."

Nana Kesewaa said:

"The only MP in Ghana 🇬🇭, any other MP is talkative like Z plus 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Back Seat wrote:

"So if you do all, what will you do next year 🤣🤣🤣."

Carlos Dos said:

"John is in to work, not some people showing off doing guy guy hahahaha 😂🤣 now Ayawaso for Dumelo today and tomorrow...nothing can stop that."

Mornaah Jeremiah wrote:

"John Dumelo, when u do all this now, what will Maa Lydia do in 3096?"

Spacio Reuben said:

"So if you do everything this year, what will you do next year?. Please slow down because I'm feeling pity for Maa Lydia. She will collapse oo haha."

Thornhill Godfred wrote:

"If all MPs are doing the same thing I think Ghana will be a better place for all of us."

Dorcas Heavens said:

"You will be the Mugabe of Ayawaso 😘."

Nana Ama Ekklesia wrote:

"Me sef adey come find house for Ayawaso West be that oo."

Winky Winky Winicia said:

"I go make sure say you go chop President sia. 💪💪."

Actor and politician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, celebrates him with a heartfelt post on his 42nd birthday. Photo credit: @misgeeonly

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo celebrates his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Dumelo, who wrote an emotional message to her husband, John Dumelo, on social media in honour of his 42nd birthday.

On this memorable occasion, she shared beautiful family photos that demonstrated the Dumelos' love and bond.

Many of Dumelo's followers were thrilled by her message and joined her in wishing the politician and actor luck.

Source: YEN.com.gh