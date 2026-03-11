Up to 10 players are expected to miss the UEFA Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Man City

Madrid appears to be the hardest hit by injuries heading into Wednesday night’s first-leg clash at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu

The encounter will also make history, becoming the first fixture to be played in the knockout stages of the Champions League for five consecutive seasons

The eagerly anticipated UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City will take place in the Spanish capital on March 11, but the contest will unfold without several high-profile names.

Up to 10 players from both squads are expected to miss the clash, creating a major selection headache for the coaches ahead of the European showdown.

10 players to miss Madrid vs City match

Madrid are the most affected side as they continue their quest for a record-extending 16th Champions League crown.

Injuries have ruled out Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, while Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras are also sidelined. Defender David Alaba remains a doubt and will undergo a late fitness test before kickoff.

City has fewer injury concerns but will still be without Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis.

Despite the lengthy injury list, the Spanish giants still possess enough firepower to threaten their English rivals.

Much of that responsibility will fall on Vinicius Junior, who has been in impressive form in recent weeks.

The Brazilian winger has rediscovered his sharpness since Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in as interim coach.

He has scored five goals in his last six appearances across competitions, including two strikes in the victory over Benfica that secured Madrid’s passage to this stage.

Arbeloa expects a difficult contest but believes his team is ready for the challenge.

"I expect a tough match, one with great players and a great coach. We're going for the win and we're very motivated. We're really excited to play," he said in his pre-match presser.

Haaland and Semenyo could be Madrid's bane

Manchester City head into the fixture with mixed recent results away from home in Europe.

According to Sports Mole, the English side has won only two of its last eight Champions League away matches and has struggled in knockout ties against Spanish opposition in recent years.

Even so, manager Pep Guardiola remains confident about his team’s chances.

"You have to face the opponent with incredible respect, but look into their eyes and say, 'OK, this is who we are as a team'. And then you have to do it. Maybe you are lucky and go through," he said, as quoted by UEFA.

City’s attack will likely be spearheaded by Erling Haaland, who was rested during the weekend win against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The Norwegian striker has produced a remarkable scoring record in the competition with 56 goals in 56 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

He has also netted 10 times in his last 10 matches against Spanish clubs, including a penalty at the Bernabeu Stadium in December.

From a Ghanaian perspective, Antoine Semenyo could make his first appearance in the Champions League after joining City during the winter transfer window.

Possible starting lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Arda Guler; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait Nouri; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Nico O Reilly; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush.

