Beyoncé and Jay Z Give Out Over GHc12m in Scholarships to Black Universities

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have donated $2 million to historically disadvantaged black colleges and universities

The popular entertainers have partnered with Tiffany & Co in making sure that African American students have all the financial help they need in order to further their studies at these institutions

The world-renowned superstars and their partners launched the Love Scholarship initiative on Thursday, 9 September

Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z have decided to put their money to good use. The wealthy musicians are on a mission to make sure that African American kids in the US have the money they need to pay for their studies when they reach university or college level.

Beyoncé and Jay Z gave out R28m scholarships to black colleges and universities in the US. Image: @beyonce

The Carters have injected $2 million (R28 million) into historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the US. The world-renowned artists partnered with Tiffany & Co to come up with the cool initiative specifically for the HBCUs.

reports that Hov's Shawn Carter Foundation, Beyonce's BeyGOOD organisation and Tiffany & Co officially launched the Love Scholarship programme on Thursday, 9 September.

The money will fund students in the arts and creative fields. Tweeps took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@Buddiction said:

"I see this post getting a lot of negative comments but I think it's great that Bey and Jay are using their platform to help people afford to further their education."

@realnonob commented:

"Very nice."

@GleeshMcVilly added:

"Fun Fact: Less than 9% of overall black American students actually attend an HBCU."

