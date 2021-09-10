I will construct a bridge over River Oti; it would be my legacy – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has said he will construct a bridge over the Oti River

According to Akufo-Addo, he would do that before the end of his tenure in office

He said that will be the legacy he will leave behind

Krachi - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that before the end of his tenure in office, he would construct a bridge over the Oti River.

According to him, the construction of a bridge over the Oti River remains a top priority project among the projects his government would undertake before it leaves office in 2024.

Akufo-Addo made this known while speaking with the chiefs and people from Dambai, Krachi, and Nchumuru areas during his working visit to the region.

In a report filed by StarrNews, Akufo-Addo said he is committed to ensuring that the bridge is constructed in this last term of his administration before he leaves office.

“Oti bridge, for the Oti bridge, I am determined, I made the promise and I am going to see to it that it is done. If you talk about legacy, I want the Oti bridge to be my legacy project,” he said

The project was captured in the government’s recent mid-year budget review presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

President Akufo-Addo also urged the people of the region to continue to support the government in its resolve to deliver on its mandate.

The Oti bridge when constructed would facilitate the transport of food and movement of people across the lake and would be an easy route that would connect the Northern region to the Southern part of the country through the Eastern corridor.

