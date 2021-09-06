President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, September 5, 2021, commenced his 2-day tour of the Western North Region.

While there, the president commissioned a GH¢6.7 million rice processing plant located at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.

The project is operating under the Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

It has reportedly created 718 jobs for residents of Sefwi Akontombra;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from his tour of the region in including the commissioning of the factory.

1. The entrance of the rice factory.

2. A section of some equipment in the rice factory.

3

4. Akufo-Addo cutting the tape with a traditional leader and some government officials to officially commission the rice factory.

5. President Akufo-Addo operating some of the machines in the factory.

6. Akufo-Addo examining the rice produced from the factory together with the Food and Agriculture minister.

While on the tour of the region, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Western-North Regional Co-ordinating council in Sefwi Wiawso.

He promised to soon release the names of the Assembly members who will do the work in the district.

Below are some pictures from the event.

1. Front view of the coordinating council.

2. Akufo-Addo addressing a gathering after the facility was commissioned.

3. The coordinating council edifice.

4. The plaque showing the facility was commissioned by Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo commissions rubber factory in Wassa East

In a similar fashion, President Akufo-Addo commissioned a 100% Ghanaian-owned rubber processing factory at Dompim No.1 in the Wassa East District in the Western Region.

The factory, NARUBIZ Limited, which is valued at over $2.8 million, falls under the One-District, One-Factory initiative of the government.

It is known to be the second rubber processing factory in the country and will provide an off-taker opportunity to rubber farmers and plantations in Wassa and other parts of the region.

It has the capacity to process a tonne of latex per hour, an average output of 625 tonnes per month through three shifts per day.

