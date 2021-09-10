Funny Face's twin daughter, Ella and Bella, are growing well and pretty, a new video has show

The video has Ella and Bella in a fun moment with their mother, Vanessa

The video has stirrred rections with some fans saying the kids look like their grandmother

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ella and Bella, the twin daughters of comedian Funny Face and his partner Vanessa, have popped up in a heartwarming video.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Ella and Bella in a happy mood with their mother, Vanessa.

In the video, the two-year-old twins are seen seated in front of their mother and jamming to a song.

Photo source: @vanessahnicole

Source: Instagram

The twins who looked pretty in braided hair were full of smiles in the video.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the video, Ella and Bella also looked to have grown so well in stature and are already looking like 'big' girls.

The video was first shared by the mother of Ella and Bella who expressed her love for children while admitting that she is perfect and may make mistakes with them.

"As a mama I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I forget things. I lose my cool. And some days I go a little crazy. But, it’s okay because, in the end, no one could ever love my child the way I do.’ @ellaandbellagh," her caption read.

Reactions

The video of Ella and Bella and their mother has stirred laods of reactions from social media users who have come across it. While some people described the video as lovely, others have pointed out resemblance bettween the children their Vanessa's mother, their grandmother.

slim_villa said:

"Nice family."

maggy_maggy said:

"They look like your mum now ❤️."

crystal_beauty_collections said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've seen on social media today ."

beautiful_ahuofe said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️too blessed to be stressthis is beautiful ."

Dumelo's son dances borborbor in Canada

In other news on YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, has popped up in a new video with his aunt, Sena Nkornu.

The video had Sena teaching the little Dumelo how to dance 'borborbor', an Ewe dance

John Jnr's moves have got many on social media laughing.

Source: Yen