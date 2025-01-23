The era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the Ballon d’Or appears to have reached its conclusion.

With Manchester City midfielder Rodri crowned the 2024 winner, a new chapter has begun.

Rodri’s exceptional performances for club and country earned him the prestigious award, but his ACL injury early in the 2024/25 season makes defending the crown highly unlikely.

As such, the 2025 Ballon d’Or race is wide open, promising fresh contenders for football’s most coveted individual accolade.

For only the third time in its history, the Ballon d’Or will consider performances across an entire season rather than a calendar year.

This shift emphasises consistency, form, and impact during the campaign, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

YEN.com.gh looks at an early look at the frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, with stars like Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha dazzling in the Champions League spotlight.

Mohamed Salah

Salah remains a force to be reckoned with at Liverpool, amassing 31 goal contributions in his first 20 Premier League games this season.

Despite working under a new manager, he continues to deliver at an elite level.

If Liverpool clinches silverware in the Premier League or Champions League, Salah’s efficiency and consistency could make him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Vinícius Junior

Vinícius Jr. has firmly established himself as one of the best in the world.

Though disappointed by his 2024 Ballon d’Or snub, the Real Madrid winger has responded with another stellar campaign.

With 13 goals and 10 assists already this season, Vinícius remains a driving force for Los Blancos. If he maintains this form, he could become the first Brazilian since Kaká to claim the trophy.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is making waves with his exceptional performances.

At just 17 years old, he’s contributing nearly a goal or assist per game for the Catalan giants.

While his youth suggests he has plenty of time to win individual accolades, Yamal’s current form makes him a dark horse in the 2025 Ballon d’Or race.

Raphinha

Raphinha’s transformation at Barcelona has been remarkable. Once considered surplus to requirements, he has flourished under Hansi Flick, becoming a key player and captain.

His 25 goals and 9 assists this season underscore his impact, with his dramatic winner in Barcelona’s 5-4 Champions League thriller against Benfica solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has seamlessly transitioned into Real Madrid’s midfield, becoming a pivotal figure for the Spanish giants. With 23 goals and 13 assists in his debut season, Bellingham has been nothing short of sensational.

This season, he has shifted to a deeper role, excelling alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. His ability to dictate games and contribute in key moments keeps him firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

