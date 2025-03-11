Staunch NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium has made headlines again after he encountered the Finance Minister outside Parliament

Appiah Stadium met Dr Cassiel Ato Forson ahead of the first budget reading and kowtowed him but was asked to step back by a member of the team that went with the Minister to read the budget

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over the video while others criticised him

Ghanaian social commentator and staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium created another scene at the forecourt of Parliament when the Finance Minister arrived to present the 2025 budget.

Appiah Stadium was among the first people to encounter the Minister when he arrived and rushed to welcome him.

Appiah Stadium attempts to worship Cassiel Ato Forson but gets warned.

Source: Twitter

Appiah Stadium hailed appellations on the Finance Minister, completing his look and comparing him to the previous minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

The dedicated NDC member questioned why the Minister was not wearing a white outfit like Mr Ofori Atta always did during his budget readings.

In complementing the Minister, he urged him to consider standing as Ghana's President soon. Dr Ato Forson beamed with pride as he received the appellations from Appiah Stadium.

Appiah Stadium in expressing his admiration for Ato Forson went on his knees and gave him a warm handshake.

However, he was asked to step back by a member of the team that went with the minister to present the budget.

Watch the video below:

Appiah Stadium begs Mahama for appointment

Appiah Stadium is still exploring avenues to make his plea for an appointment known to President John Dramani Mahama.

In a recent interview, he opened up about his desire to be appointed as the head of security at the Ghana National Gas Company, but this wish is yet to be fulfilled by the President.

