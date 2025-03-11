Appiah Stadium, in a video, was spotted vibing with NPP's MP Reverend John Ntim Fordjour before the 2025 budget statement

The staunch NDC supporter whispered something into Reverend John Ntim Fordjour's ears, which got him laughing

Appiah Stadium's interaction with John Ntim Fordjour got many Ghanaians talking on social media

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium made his presence felt at the parliament house ahead of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson's budget statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social media personality was spotted at the entrance of the parliament welcoming the numerous MPs who trooped to the chamber for the event inside the legislative chamber.

As the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour arrived for the parliamentary session, Appiah Stadium, a staunch NDC supporter hurriedly rushed to him and engaged in a friendly conversation.

The Assin South MP complimented the political commentator for dressing formally to the Parliament House for Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson's budget statement.

Appiah Stadium whispered something into Reverend John Ntim Fordjour's ears, which got the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency bursting into laughter before he continued his journey into the chamber.

The NDC supporter had earlier created a scene at the forecourt of Parliament during the Finance Minister's arrival to present the 2025 budget. He hailed appellations on the Finance Minister and compared him to the previous minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

Appiah Stadium later went on his knees and gave Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson a warm handshake before the minister's team member interrupted and urged him to step back.

In recent times, the NDC supporter has caught a lot of flack for his antics around political figures from his party. He has been denied access to President John Mahama on multiple occasions due to his outspoken nature and the wild behaviours he portrayed in public in the past.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium vibing with an NPP MP at the parliament house:

Appiah and NPP MP's interaction stirs reactions

The video of Appiah Stadium and Assin South MP Reverend John Ntim Fordjour interacting at the parliament garnered massive reactions, with many claiming that the former was begging for money. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Henry said:

"He is always asking people for money. That is why he is there."

AGM commented:

"Who realized Appiah asked for money?😂."

The Kremlin said:

"What did he say in his ears? Did anyone hear?"

Odo_Lizzy commented:

"Appiah is always begging 🤣🤣."

macfx769 said:

"I wonder if national security is not seeing this guy. It's becoming too much."

Appiah Stadium storms Parliament House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium stormed the Parliament House for the 2025 national budget statement after travelling to Accra from Kumasi.

The political commentator weighed in on the 2025 budget, stating how beneficial it would be for the youth in the country.

Appiah Stadium's arrival at the Parliament House for the 2025 national budget statement garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

