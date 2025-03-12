Former Ghana Premier League icon Charles Taylor has wowed fans with his classy home while donning an elegant African wear

Taylor, one of the exclusive players who played for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, has ventured into punditry after his retirement

He often gives fans a glimpse of his personal life with light-hearted content on video-sharing App, TikTok

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star Charles Kwaku Asampong Taylor gave fans a glimpse into his luxurious home, impressing many with his tastefully decorated living space.

The Ghana Premier League legend, known for his dazzling skills on the pitch, carried that same elegance into his interior design.

Dressed sharply in a two-piece African print, Taylor struck a confident pose while making his way out, capturing attention not just with his outfit but also with the striking aesthetics of his living room.

A peek inside Taylor’s living space

A video shared on his TikTok account, as seen by YEN.com.gh, revealed a well-tiled room adorned with wall photos, including personal portraits and an artistic image of Jesus Christ.

His furniture choices reflected a blend of simplicity and class, with a sleek leather sofa complementing an exquisite white center table that anchored the room’s design.

Fans praise Taylor's stunning living space

Social media users quickly took notice, flooding the comment section with admiration:

@GafarTall praised the former Ghana Premier League icon:

"We love you legend ✌️"

@SamOxide lauded Taylor's outfit:

"Looking good, Boss 🥰🥰"

@WorldwiseTherapy hailed:

"Rich of the Richest."

@DANIELOFORI showed respect:

"Respect the old football⚽️♥️🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡"

@BlueBoy chimed in:

"Top notch 🔥🔥"

@kreamy concluded:

"Senior Most Senior 🔥"

While his career remains the focal point of his legacy, the reaction to his video shows that Taylor still commands admiration beyond football.

Charles Taylor: A legacy of brilliance in Ghanaian football

Nicknamed "Terror" for his ability to unsettle defenders, Charles Taylor was a nightmare for opposition backlines, as noted by Ghanaweb.

His mesmerising footwork, blistering speed, and keen eye for goal made him one of the most feared attackers of his era.

He was a key figure in the club’s legendary "64 Battalion" squad, which dominated the local scene and conquered Africa by winning the CAF Champions League in 2000.

His performances and titles with the Phobians cemented his place as one of the greatest talents to grace the competition.

Controversial transfer to Kotoko

In 2003, his name was at the centre of one of Ghana football’s most controversial transfers when he switched allegiance to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko for a then-record domestic transfer fee, per Modern Ghana.

Though his peak years were spent in Phobia colors, he played a crucial role in helping the Porcupine Warriors clinch the 2003 league title.

Even in retirement, Taylor’s influence remains strong, he works as a pundit for Angel TV.

Taylor's wife flaunts her singing and dancing skills

YEN.com.gh also reported that Charles Taylor recently shared videos of a stunning woman dancing and singing in his home.

The retired footballer later confirmed to fans that the woman in the video was his beloved wife.

