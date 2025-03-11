A video of Twum Barima, the vial Akwatia Businessman heartily praising God has surfaced online

This comes after the multi-millionaire magnate's Rolls Royce got damaged in a non-fatal car crash

The video of him singing the local gospel song intrigued many fans who continue to follow his journey

Ghanaian diamond dealer from Akwatia, Mr Twum Barima has courted attention after a video of him singing surfaced online.

In the video, the multi-millionaire, dressed in a swanky blue long-sleeved shirt with his high-end neckpiece appeared to be in church.

He sang the local gospel classic following the church choir's lead. The Twi song's lyrics translate to

"My biggest lover. You didn't let me die and you didn't let me down. I give you praise."

Twum Barima appeared to have a lot to be thankful for as he beamed with smiles while singing.

The businessman made headlines when he purchased a 2025 Rolls Royce Cullinan, Black Badge edition, worth approximately $500,000 in January.

Twum Barima's luxury vehicle was involved in a non-fatal car crash shortly after it arrived in Ghana.

Reports indicate the crash which was rammed into a pole was being driven by the millionaire's drunk driver.

Last year, the businessman allegedly survived another accident in Topreman while driving in his Range, as per reports by GhanaWeb.

Despite his struggles, Twum Barima's unwavering faith in God has made him admirable to many.

Twum Barima singing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Twum Barima's moments in church.

@Champion Nana Twum said:

May almighty God bless you forever. Because of the Name 🙏🙏

NapSip&Bite wrote:

My adopted brother, may God keep blessing 🙏🏻. I love the way you love the work of God.

manshizel🎉 remarked:

I want to be like him one day. Twum you’ve contributed a lot into the life’s of many people. Now is my turn. God bless you for your kindness and love you always put in the face of people 🙏🙏

SStarking vibes shared:

But u dey go church waaaaw that’s nice

DR JUDE commented:

From Akanteng,Rich for life May God bless you man,love you Boss,very soon you will be announced as the world billionaire ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nanaama.despite noted:

That is my late brother church Fathers chapel 🔥I can’t wait to meet you he is humble man 🙏

Flozybaby added:

I don't know you but really like how you are so down to earth, God bless you 🙏 Boss

Twum Barima displays wealth at sister's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twum Barima was spotted at a marriage ceremony held on February 28, 2025.

The event attended by Kumawood star, Vivian Jill, happened to be a precursor to a huge wedding planned for the businessman's rumoured sister who is the bride.

Twum Barima arrived at the event draped in regal Kente and Ahenema sandals amidst cheers from guests present.

