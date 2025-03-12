Head of Ghana's Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has achieved a significant role at the Confederation of African Football

The leader of the federation has been voted onto the Executive Council of the continent's governing body

Mr Okraku will represent the West African Football Union Zone B for the next African football management cycle

The President of Ghana's Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been voted to the powerful Executive Council of the Confederation of African Football.

Mr Okraku, who contested unopposed to represent the West African Football Union Zone B, was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of the federation, securing the required number of votes to join the highest decision-making body.

The Ghana FA boss will serve on the 24-member committee for the next four years.

Kurt Okraku wins CAF Executive Council election in Cairo. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

His election as Executive Council member was also confirmed by the Ghana FA on their official website.

The FA wrote:

"The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been successfully elected as a member of the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The four-year term runs from 2025-2029.

"The President, who was elected uncontested, joins the 24-member committee of the powerful body of the continent's governing body."

His rise to the highest decision making body of CAF is seen as a huge boost for Ghana's football, and could play a significant role in soliciting for aids and programs to will help the development of the game in the West African nation.

Okraku assumed office as Ghana FA president in 2019, and has also worked as chairman of the West African Football Union Zone B.

Okraku's latest achievement good news for Ghana

Following the news of his election as Exco member, YEN.com.gh spoke to a member of the FA's communication team, Patrick Akoto, who stated that this will have a significant impact on the game in Ghana.

"This is an absolute victory for Ghana's football. It has been long since Ghana was represented at a key position at CAF. What this means is, our football will have a voice at the highest seat of CAF.

"President Kurt Okraku has done immense work for Ghana football but there is more he can do and with this latest appointment, the sky is definitely the limit for our game.

"I am very confident that he will make a very important figure at CAF. We have seen what he has done even without being on the Exco, so it will be incredible to see what he adds to our game in the coming years.

"We can only wish him well and I know he will succeed and his success will be Ghana's triumph."

Okraku explains absence during Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has confirmed that he was out of the country during the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong.

The fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically passed away following a heated moment during the game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2024.

On Thursday, Mr Okraku paid a visit to Asante Kotoko, where he confirmed that he was out of the country for medical reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh