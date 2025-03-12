Akrobeto, in a video that surfaced on social media, looked dapper as he rocked a singlet, shorts and half-shoes as he parked his new Kantanka vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The veteran actor looked dapper in his outfit as he stepped out of the SUV in style and was recorded by a passerby who noticed his presence

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased with his simple yet dapper style of dressing and hailed him

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto was spotted in a viral video stepping out of his newly purchased Kantanka vehicle. The veteran actor in the video parked the unregistered SUV, which had a DV number plate.

Akrobeto parks his Kantanka vehicle. Photo source: fransiscababe01

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a singlet, shorts, and half-shoes, he looked stylish as he exited the car. A passerby who noticed him recorded the moment and shared it on social media.

The video quickly gained traction, with many Ghanaians praising Akrobeto’s simple but stylish appearance. Some people were also excited to see a celebrity using a made-in-Ghana brand.

Akrobeto has been a vocal supporter of Ghanaian-made products, and his latest car purchase aligns with that stance. Not long ago, he disclosed that his Kantanka vehicle cost GH¢500,000, a price that drew mixed reactions online.

While some Ghanaians felt the cost was too high for the average buyer, others argued that it was fair for a brand-new, locally produced SUV. Akrobeto also highlighted some benefits of owning a Kantanka car, including exemption from import duties and assistance with licensing.

Beyond driving the Kantanka SUV, Akrobeto has also encouraged more Ghanaians to support the brand. He pointed out that several public figures, including the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the late Sir John, and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, have previously owned Kantanka vehicles.

Popular Kantanka vehicles. Photo source: kantankaautomobile

Source: UGC

Akrobeto's fashion style and car warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Trap_God.o5 said:

"I saw him in this car at Awoshie banyard traffic light towards Kasoa Road."

Nana KOFI Mario commented:

"Real he be fine man paa masa hw3 ne anantu paa 🥰wow."

Queen Naji reacted:

"I have learnt something it’s not only school that will make u successful."

Prilla said:

"One thing I learned about some famous people is that they dress very simple."

A•1 commented:

"This is how he normally dresses when going out, I really love him."

Dangote commented:

"I also saw him today at Abeka Junction."

Efya Moesha wrote:

"He’s a Handsome man."

oyerepa_225 said:

"My uncle has fine legs oo.😘"

Adom Kyei-Duah gifts church members Kantanka cars

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the renowned prophet, recently made headlines when he bought two Kantanka vehicles, which he gifted to his church members.

YEN.com.gh reported that the gift was to reward his diligent members. This happened during his 62nd birthday celebration.

He organised an award ceremony dubbed the Philadelphia Excellence Award, which was attended by church members, including Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh