Wayoosi has praised John Mahama for scrapping the betting tax, the E-levy, and the emission tax, praying for God's blessing upon his life

He made a video saying this shortly after the Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson pledged that the government was going to remove these taxes

Many Ghanaians who widely regarded these taxes as "nuisance taxes" welcomed the idea of having them removed and celebrated on social media

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has expressed his gratitude to President John Mahama following the government's decision to scrap the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), the betting tax, and the emission tax.

In a video shared on social media, he prayed for divine blessings upon Mahama's life, praising him for listening to the concerns of ordinary citizens.

Wayoosi’s remarks came shortly after Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson pledged to remove these taxes while presenting the 2025 budget statement before Parliament on Tuesday, March 11. The announcement was met with approval, especially among young people and small business owners who had long described these levies as ‘nuisance taxes.’

Many Ghanaians took to social media to celebrate the development, hailing it as a major relief in a period of economic hardship. Traders in Kumasi, in particular, commended the decision, noting that the high cost of doing business had been made worse by the taxes introduced during the previous administration.

Dr. Ato Forson, while delivering the budget statement, emphasised that the removal of these taxes was aimed at easing the financial burden on households and businesses. According to him, the government was committed to restoring economic stability and ensuring that citizens had more disposable income.

In addition to the E-Levy, the budget also outlined plans to abolish the VAT on motor vehicle insurance and the COVID-19 levy, another controversial tax introduced under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Finance Minister also announced significant VAT reforms, including reversing the separation of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the National Health Insurance Levy.

Ghanaians celebrate President Mahama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KingHec14036479 commented:

"They are reducing 'tax refund" among other measures to take care of the revenue shortfall. In other words, they are reducing expenditure and that indirectly takes care of the revenue shortfall."

receiptsguy said:

"The NPP government taxed betting companies 20% of their gross revenue. And went ahead to tax 10% of winnings by people who bet. What a wicked government.😂"

jeremyb___ commented:

"Bawumia say he is going to abolish betting tax. ein party members say betting tax never dey in the first place🤣"

madison_ben5 said:

"Proper Finance minister. Thank you for what you have done for Ghana."

Shatta wale blasts former finance minister

The former Finance Minister came out to deny the government's involvement in betting tax, claiming they never implemented it, and this made Shatta Wale unhappy.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician took to social media to blast the former minister, calling him a liar.

Dr Amin Adam was heavily chastised by a large section of Ghanaians for his claim.

