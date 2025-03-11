Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, has supported some 25 youth with money to start a business

In a video, the young man gave each of the beneficiaries GH¢5,000, a gesture that put smiles on their faces

Many netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to commend the Ghanaian philanthropist

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Horic Ampofo has made the headlines again with his philanthropic works of supporting the less privileged in society.

Horific Ampofo, who is an auto dealer, spread love to some 25 Ghanaian youth by supporting them with capital to venture into entrepreneurship.

A Ghanaian philanthropist supports 25 youths with money to set up businesses. Photo credit: Photo credit: @horic63s/IG & @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X

According to a post sighted on X, the young philanthropist gave each of the youth GH¢5,000 to set up businesses of their choice.

The X post suggested that Horic initially set out to support only 20 people, but later extended the gesture to five more people, taking the number to 25.

This means that he shared a staggering GH¢125,000 among the 25 youths, providing them with the needed seed capital to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

Horic Ampofo supports 15 university students with money to pay their fees. Photo credit: @horic63s/IG.

In a video accompanying the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young businessman was captured doling out the money to each of the youths.

After receiving the money, they took turns to express gratitude to Horic Ampofo for his kind gesture.

It's unclear how the beneficiaries were selected, however, Horic asked each of them to present their business plan and explained how they intended to use the money.

The Ghanaian philanthropist previously supported 15 university students with money to pay their fees.

The lucky students were randomly selected from the comment section of a post he shared across his social media pages.

Below is the video of Horic Ampofo sharing the money to the youths.

Netizens commend the Ghanaian philanthropist

The kind gesture by the Ghanaian philanthropist was commended by many netizens as they took to the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the X post.

@Chelsea4everA said:

"I pray to God so I can have money and help people like he is doing. Good gestures."

@junior_ziy23592 commented:

"Hmmm just this Sunday he came to our garage at Dzorwulu..Such a kind and generous person."

@RandyAchioma also commented:

"He do all Big congratulations to those selected, they should produce results and God bless Horic Autos."

@Dellyricch_ wrote:

"God bless him very much, but honestly speaking, you can’t start and maintain a business in this economy, our economy is not entrepreneurial friendly."

