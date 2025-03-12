The MP for the Klottey Korley Constituency Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings expressed herself in a local Ghanaian language

The daughter of J.J Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was speaking with other female colleague MPs

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korley Constituency Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings was videoed speaking Twi.

The MP is known to speak English in public often hence engaging others in Twi amazed several netizens.

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings speaks impeccable Twi with fellow MPs. Photo credit: zanetorofficial

In a TikTok video, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings was captured talking to two other female MPs.

The two are Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, and Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, a member of parliament for Agona East.

All three ladies were walking into the chamber ahead of the budget reading by the Finance Minister, Casiel Ato Forson.

Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr and Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings were engaged in a conversation. They were joined by Phillis Naa Koryo Okunor.

The MP for Agona East was already speaking Twi with Dr Agyemang-Rawlings when the MP for Awutu Senya East joined them.

Zanetor initially spoke English and said to Phillis that she had made her out.

“Today I know it’s you. I’m memorising your face.”

She then went ahead to complain to Queenstar that she is often unable to make Phillis out and said in Twi that her change of makeup is to blame for the identification challenge.

“She keeps changing her makeup so I am unable to identify her,” Zanetor said jokingly.

Even though J.J Rawlings did not speak fluent Twi, his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings is from the Ashanti Region and a direct descendant of the royal family. She has stated a few times that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is her cousin.

This could imply that Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings taught her first child the language of the Asante people.

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korley Constituency. Photo credit: zanetorofficial

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings was wearing a black trouser paired with a black and white blazer over a black camisole.

Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr wore an African print in a kaba and long skirt while Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was in a blue-black fitted dress with a pearl necklace.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed hearing Zanetor speak Twi

Eyemann said:

“That's the first female president of Ghana Zenator JJ Rawlings.”

Rahman wrote:

“Dr. Naa Koryoo Okunor MP for Kasoa .... Jah bless you.”

Yung-blood said:

“Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, Agona East MP ♥️.”

Chinaboy wrote:

“l love this woman so much 💗💋💗.”

Liciamodelb said:

“Wow have never heard Hon Zanetor speaking twi before 🥰🥰 🥰👍.”

Issaissa5441 wrote:

“One thing about Zanetor is, always natural hairstyles.”

Joyce kumaĥ said:

“Zanetor is a real lady.”

