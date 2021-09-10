John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, has popped up in a new video with his aunt, Sena Nkornu

The video had Sena teaching the little Dumelo how to dance 'borborbor', an Ewe dance

John Jnr's moves have got many on social media laughing

Actor and politician John Dumelo's son, John Jnr a.k.a. JJ, has grown into an adorable young boy who always excites people with his appearance on social media.

In his latest video, John Jnr has warmed hearts with his antics as his aunt, Sena Nkornu, taught him how to dance 'borborbor', one of the popular dances of the Ewe people.

In the video shared by his mother on Instagram, John Jnr is seen in a room with his aunt who was watching a 'borborbor' performance on TV and dancing as well.

John Dumelo's son, John Jnr, is growing fine Photo source: @johndjnr

Source: Instagram

JJ shows his moves

When John Jnr got near her, the aunty asked him to dance as she was doing. He started jumping and lying on a couch nearby before he tried a few moves.

JJ's moves were so funny that they got his aunt laughing at some point.

Sharing the video, JJ's mother, Gifty Mawuena, was full of laughter in her caption which read:

"@johnd_jnr and auntie @impeccable_sena jamming to borborbor."

Funny reactions

JJ's dance moves have stirred a lot of funny reactions from her mother's followers on the photo-sharing app.

roselyn_ngissah liked the skills on the couch:

"Hahahhahaha the chair skills nu❤️❤️❤️."

miss_akua.esq thinks the boy got his dancing skills from his mother:

" Jays dancing skills dierrr it’s definitely from you @missgeeonly."

__simplylove_mintah said:

"what a dance Jr."

normanyonutakor said:

"JJ is creating his own movements sia….. please allow his new style ❤️❤️."

ullah_augustina said:

"JJ dance dieer no size oh."

meseneo34 said:

"It's his response to the borbor for me...such a cutie ."

John Jnr's 'borborbor' dance video was recorded in Canada where he currently lives with his mother.

Dumelo's son starts school in Canada

It will be recalled that YEN.com.gh recently reported that the actor's son had started schooling in Canada.

According to Gifty, the mother of the little Dumelo who first broke the news, her son was a pupil of A Kid's World Daycare.

JJ's school is run by her aunt he was dancing with.

