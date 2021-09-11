A lady has rejected her alleged boyfriend's proposal in public

The man was captured going down on his knees in front of the lady at an unknown public space

The embarrassing moment the lady walked off, leaving the man stranded was captured on camera

The embarrassing moment a lady rejected her boyfriend's proposal in public has appeared in a video on social media.

It is not clear why the lady rejected her boyfriend's proposal but it appears she didn't like the way he popped the question in public.

The would-be groom didn't envision things not going as planned as he appeared shocked in the video.

Pretty lady disgraces boyfriend as she boldly rejects his proposal in public. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Shortly after going on his knees amid cheers from onlookers, the woman left the scene without looking back.

YEN.com.gh spotted the video on Instagram, which showed the man and onlookers shocked whilst the lady walked off.

Watch the video below:

