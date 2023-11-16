A state funeral has been held for the late former first lady Theresa Kufuor at the forecourt of the State House

Foreign dignitaries like Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, are at the funeral to pay respects

The final funeral rites will be performed for the former first Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18

The funeral for the late former first lady Theresa Kufuor is being held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Past and present African leaders attended the funeral to pay their respects.

Former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo is among the former leaders who have attended the ceremony.

Former first lady Theresa Kufuor. Source: Facebook/Kufuor Foundation

Obasanjo is known to be a close friend of the Kufuor family. Jewel Taylor, the vice president of Liberia, has also been spotted at the funeral.

In addition to these dignitaries, the state hierarchy is also expected at the funeral.

The final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18. A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in her honour.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him. The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

He also ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following her death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

Otumfuo showers praise on Kufuor in the UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised former president Kufuor for being a good president.

Speaking at a dinner honouring his birthday, Otumfuo told guests that ex-president Kufuor was in a wheelchair because he chose to work at the presidency instead of resting after an accident.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said one of the things that made Kufuor an exceptional leader was that he listened to advice.

