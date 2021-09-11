The company has been awarded for its timely and quality delivery of key road networks .

They’ve also been recognized for their aesthetic architectural designs that contribute to the modern art of engineering.

The award also cited the company as a unique potential driver for the Construction Industry in Ghana and beyond.

OSWAL Investment Group Ltd, the first Ghanaian company constructing a flyover at Adjirigano, near East Legon, in Accra, has been adjudged the ‘Best Innovative Construction Company of the Year 2020/2021, at the just ended Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards.

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, organisers of the award also cited notable projects including the Reconstruction of Aviation Road at Adenta, Reconstruction of the Otano Junction to School Junction Road into a dual carriageway, Rehabilitation of Accra Boundary Road Extension as other projects of excellence worthy of recognition.

Mr. Humphrey Awuletey -Williams, the Group Chairman of OSWAL Investment Limited Group Ltd, shirk off competition from other road construction companies to grasp the coveted award at a ceremony which took place in Accra.

OSWAL investment Group Ltd, has steadily established itself as a construction company of choice after the company’s timely and quality delivery of key road networks awarded to it by the government.

Projects that won the award

The Citation to the Award read

“The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry confirms that OSWAL Investment Group Limited is a trusted Construction Company with the required capabilities to deliver within schedule and in line with accepted World Class Standards for Safety, Innovation and sustainability“

“Evidently, your ability to produce the first kind of Architectural Design that contribute to the modern Art of Engineering is testament of your unique potential and drive for the Construction Industry in Ghana and beyond.”

“The Chamber is most proud of having you as an inspiration to the young and upcoming Contractors within the industry.”

“In recognition of your outstanding performance in the Construction, Management and General Contracting for National and International Clients within the Construction Industry, the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry and its Partners Congratulate you on been accorded the ‘Best Innovative Construction Company of the Year Award”.

The citation stated further that

“Based on these and more, there could not have been any better Construction Company to receive this award at this time”.

OSWAL Investment Group Ltd is currently undertaking the dualization of the Nanakrom Road which is scheduled for completion by end of this year, 2021.

