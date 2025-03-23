The beautiful mother of Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye has turned heads with her stylish gown at his fortieth birthday party

The hardworking and supportive mother wore a custom-made gown to the star-studded party of the month

Some social media users have commented on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's mother's elegant outfit and hairstyle at the event

Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye has set an unbreakable record with his fortieth birthday party at Independence Square.

The birthday celebrant who had invited famous African celebrities and wealthy businessmen to his lavish party looked dapper in a stylish suit as he arrived at the venue with his beautiful mother and children.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's mom slays in a classy outfit. Photo credit: @rnaq40.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's mom who has always credited his success to his mother for encouraging and motivating him to work harder stole the spotlight at the star-studded party.

The mother-of-two who has refused to grow old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve yellow glittering gown to the event.

She wore a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle elegantly styled to draw more attention to her flawless makeup.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's mother modelled in designer high heels as they left their hotel room for the viral birthday party.

Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's handsome sons wore tailored-to-fit agbada designed with rhinestones as they followed in the fashion footsteps of their father.

Award-winning Nigerian stylist and Netflix's Young, Famous & African cast member Swanky looked dashing in his classy outfit.

The video of Bills Credit founder and his family is below:

Bills Credit founder praises his mother

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray, the founder of Bills Credit Microfinance talked candidly about his remarkable path from adversity to prosperity, citing his mother as the inspiration behind his present accomplishments.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye revealed that he and his mother and sister lived in a single room in Korle Gonno as children, getting by on a ceiling fan and a modest TV set. GhanaWeekend discovered the viral video on Richard's social media profile.

He revealed that his mother was still his greatest inspiration and source of drive despite the difficulties.

"My mother would always tell me, ‘My son, I’m counting on you to take us out of this situation. If you want me to live long and stay by your side, then change our story."

Bills Credit founder's viral interview with Bola Ray is below:

Bills Credit founder talks about his relationship status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit, who has lately gained widespread fame on the internet for sharing his inspirational story of rising from poverty to prosperity.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has made a name for himself in the nation's financial industry as a prosperous businessman.

However, a wealthy businessman and investor who has previously been married and is now alone is the driving force behind his success.

