Asante Kotoko continued their impressive form with a narrow 1-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The decisive moment came in the 14th minute when Samuel Tenedu’s deflected strike found the back of the net, securing Kotoko’s third consecutive win and extending their unbeaten streak to four matches.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated much of the contest, controlling 52 percent of possession and creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

However, their familiar trend of narrow wins persisted as they struggled to extend their lead despite their attacking efforts.

With this victory, Kotoko now sit one point clear at the top of the table, taking advantage of Bibiani Gold Stars’ failure to secure a home win against Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, Basake Holy Stars offered little attacking threat and remain dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Looking ahead, Kotoko will aim to solidify their position at the summit when they host Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture.

Basake Holy Stars, on the other hand, must regroup quickly as they continue their fight for survival in the league.

Source: YEN.com.gh