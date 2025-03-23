Kwesi Appiah's Sudan continued their impressive run in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Falcons of Jediane frustrated a star-studded Senegal side, featuring Sadio Mane, to a goalless draw

Sudan’s FA has formally reported Senegal to FIFA, claiming one of their players was not eligible to feature in the game

The Sudan Football Association has officially reported Senegal to FIFA over the alleged ineligibility of Assane Diao in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Sudan, despite facing challenges due to ongoing civil conflict, continued their impressive qualifying campaign by holding Senegal to a goalless draw on neutral ground.

Sudan's FA has formally reported Senegal to FIFA, claiming one of their players was not eligible to feature in the game.

Senegal, missing key players like Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Habib Diarra, struggled in attack, leaving Sadio Mané unable to break through Sudan's defense.

Sudan report Senegal to FIFA

However, the Teranga Lions now face potential trouble for fielding Diao, who came on as a substitute in the 79th minute to replace Ismaila Sarr.

The Sudan FA has taken action against the former African champions by lodging a complaint with FIFA, asserting that Assane Diao should not have been allowed to play the match.

Sudan argues that Diao, having previously played for Spain’s U-21 team, has not yet met FIFA’s eligibility requirements for nationality switches.

FIFA regulations on ineligible player

FIFA regulations state that a player who has featured in official youth-level competitions must undergo a three-year waiting period before switching allegiance.

Diao played four matches for Spain’s U-21 side, including a friendly on October 13, 2023, and three UEFA U-21 European Championship qualifiers in October and November 2023.

With Sudan insisting that Diao was ineligible, FIFA will now be reviewing the case, and a ruling is expected soon.

How Sudan vs Senegal game ended

Sudan extended their unbeaten run in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a resilient display against Senegal, holding the former African champions to a pulsating goalless draw.

From the blast of the whistle, Senegal looked to stamp their authority, nearly capitalising on a goalkeeping error in the opening minute.

Mohamed Mustafa’s misjudgment presented the 2021 African champions with an early chance, but the Sudanese shot-stopper recovered in time to avert disaster.

Despite commanding possession, Senegal found themselves vulnerable against Sudan’s well-organised defensive block.

The underdogs, compact in structure and dangerous on the counter, carved out the game’s clearest opportunity in the 20th minute, but they failed to apply the finishing touch with the goal at their mercy.

At the other end, Senegal squandered a one-on-one situation before another close-range attempt went begging just before halftime.

Despite making 19 attempts at goal, Sadio Mane's Senegal failed to score a goal as Sudan held the Lions of Teranga to a frustrating draw.

Appiah rules out immediate return as Ghana coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Appiah has turned down an immediate comeback as Black Stars coach, opting to remain focused on his role with Sudan.

The former Ghana international guided Sudan to the 2025 AFCON at Ghana’s expense and is on course to secure a historic World Cup qualification for the North African side.

