BezoMoney, a Fintech company based in Ghana, is reported to have won over Ghc1.2 million in seed funds

The company was founded by a former student from the University of Development Studies known as Mubarak Sumaila and Diana D. Osei, an Ashesi University graduate

The vision of the Ghanaian startup is to become a digital bank that provides financial products and services to the younger generation and the unbanked

A recent publication by Venture Burn has shared that an Accra-based finance and technology (Fintech) company called BezoMoney has secured over Ghc1.2 million in funds as a startup.

The seed funding was led by a venture capital firm in London called Goodsoil VC.

A representative of the Goodsoil VC said that they are happy to be partnering with BezoMoney to help provide young people and individuals with no bank access with easy access to powerful and flexible tools for generating wealth.

Team members of BezoMoney Photo credit: BezoMoney

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian fintech company shared that the funds will be used to acquire Payment and Financial Technology Service Providers (PFTSP) license in Ghana and build new products.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

BezoMoney was brought into existence by Mubarak Sumaila, a past student of the University of Development Studies and Diana D. Osei, an alumnus of Ashesi University.

The vision of BezoMoney, according to the publication, is to become a digital bank that provides financial products and services and meets the needs of the younger generation and the unbanked.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that while filmmaking was not on the list of likely career paths for David Boanuh when he first enrolled at Ashesi University as a Management Information Systems student, his career aspirations changed after his first year in school.

The 19-year-old founder of Beautiful Stories, a filmmaking start-up was also the president of the Photography and Film club while on campus.

Ashesi.edu.gh reports that after taking Foundations of Design and Entrepreneurship (FDE), a required course for first years at Ashesi, focusing on entrepreneurship and design thinking, David changed his career aspirations entirely.

David produced his first video during the mandatory course after his team decided to make a video to explain their final solution with him as the team leader.

Source: Yen