The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a statement victory against Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah were enough to consign Chad to defeat

Despite their scoring spree, there are huge concerns in the Black Stars team as they gear up to face Madagascar on Monday

A Ghanaian football expert has identified a major concern in the Black Stars squad ahead of their crucial clash against Madagascar on Monday night.

Both teams enter the match in top form after dominant victories in their matchday five encounters.

Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0, while Madagascar cruised to a 4-1 win over the Central African Republic.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo’s men also reclaimed the top spot in Group I after Comoros fell to Mali, marking a significant turnaround in their campaign.

The emphatic win over Chad ended Ghana’s eight-game competitive winless streak, a run that included a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F, failing to qualify for AFCON 2025, per Myjoyonline.

However, they have rediscovered their attacking prowess, scoring 12 goals—more than any other team in the group.

Despite their resurgence, one major flaw remains, according to a football expert, Christopher Nimley via Mallam Goalpost Podcast.

"The attack is solid, but the defense is a real problem," he said. "The partnership of Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu isn’t working. Kingsley Schindler is also an issue, he's slow, struggles in duels, and fails to win tackles."

He further explained that Djiku and Salisu play with a similar aggressive style, making them vulnerable under pressure.

"They need a more composed partner to complement their play. Right now, they struggle to build from the back and lack passing quality. We can't have two raw centre-backs at the same time"

As Ghana prepares for their showdown with Madagascar, defensive frailties could be a concern despite their attacking firepower.

Should Benjamin Asare start against Madagascar?

Meanwhile, Nimley believes the magnitude of the Madagascar clash calls for a more experienced option in goal.

The pundit insists that Ghana should revert to its regular shot-stopper for such a crucial encounter.

Benjamin Asare makes Ghana debut in big win over Chad. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

He said on the Mallam Goalpost Podcast:

"After the game against Chad, I was asked by someone whether Benjamin Asare should start against Madagascar, and I initially said, why not? However, I firmly believe he shouldn't start.

"Given his experience, I think Ati Zigi should get the nod, but if he starts and we get beat, fans won’t be happy, especially since Asare has a strong following."

Hearts sends message to Asare

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have sent an inspiring message to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of his first international assignment for the Black Stars.

Asare received his maiden call up for the games against Chad and Madagascar for March's international window.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to start ahead of regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott following his impressive run with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

