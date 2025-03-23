Cristiano Ronaldo missed a crucial opportunity to put Portugal ahead in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second-leg match against Denmark.

The 40-year-old’s penalty attempt was denied by former Leicester City captain Kasper Schmeichel, adding to his frustrations from the first leg, where Denmark secured a 1-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal vs Denmark with weak shot

Despite Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving a penalty in the first half, substitute Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win with a decisive goal in the 78th minute.

However, Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February, struggled to leave his mark in the first match, managing just two shots on target in 90 minutes.

He remains goalless against Denmark in all four of his appearances against them.

After his missed penalty, he had another golden opportunity in a one-on-one with Schmeichel, but the Danish goalkeeper once again denied him.

Roberto Martinez’s squad now faces a must-win situation to secure a spot in the semifinals of the tournament, which they first won in its inaugural edition back in 2019.

Despite his struggles, Ronaldo remains Portugal’s top scorer in the UEFA Nations League. He scored five goals during the group stage. He is also the third-highest scorer on the Nations League all-time list with 12 goals.

