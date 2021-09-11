There is an abundance of black beauties on the Ghanaian entertainment scene

Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Kafui Danku, Fella Makafui, and Martha Ankomah are some of the names which may readily come to mind

But there are a lot more and YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 10

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is blessed with many beautiful female stars who often grace our screens (phones and TVs).

While the list of good-looking stars in Ghana is endless, YEN.com.gh is looking at the biggest stars who are dark in complexion.

Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui, Yvonne Okoro, and many others have made the list of the most pretty dark-skinned Ghanaian celebrities.

Martha Ankomah, Fella Makfui, Yvonne Okoro, and Jackie Appiah are among Ghana's most beautiful dark-skinned female stars

Source: Instagram

1. Jackie Appiah:

Actress Jackie Appiah is renowned for her beauty and elegance. And she will make any beauty list in Ghana.

She is one of the dark-skinned celebrities who has maintained her complexion for so long.

2. Fella Makafui:

Actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, is a pretty woman. And she looks all pretty in a dark skin.

3. Yvonne Okoro:

Actress Yvonne Okoro always has been a pretty lady and she has always maintained dark skin.

4. Tracey Boakye:

The Kumawood actress may come across as a controversial person but one thing which is not in doubt is the fact that she is a black beauty.

5. Kafui Danku:

The actress and mother of two is always gorgeous in her dark skin.

6. Salma Mumin:

Salma Mumin possesses a beautiful smile. Combined with her dark complexion, the actress always looks great.

7. Martha Ankomah:

Martha Ankomah has come to be known for her modesty in dressing. But the actress' beauty has never been in doubt.

8. Emelia Brobbey:

The actress has a beautiful look and has always maintained her complexion.

9. Lydia Forson:

The outspoken actress is pretty without any blemish to her dark skin.

10. Regina Van Helvert:

The GHOne TV presenter is as pretty as a life-sized doll. And she has maintained her complexion so well.

