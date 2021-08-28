There are a number of female celebrities who are defying age and looking prettier by the day

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is littered with many female stars who serenade us with their beauty each day.

From actresses, singers, radio, and television personalities, beauty is in abundance in the industry.

While we all know that age takes away from the beauty of many people, there are a number of female stars whose looks defy their ages.

Some of these ladies who are into their 40s and even 50s keeping looking younger and fresher.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the most beautiful Ghanaian female stars who are 40 years and above.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown is beautiful and looks like someone in her 20s.

But make no mistake, she is 44 years old. The actress celebrated her 44th birthday just two weeks ago.

2. Jesicca Opare Saforo:

Citi FM/TV presenter is always modest with makeup and her general appearance but that does not take away from her good looks.

And she turned 40 years old on April 29, 2021.

3. Joselyn Dumas:

Born on August 31, 1980, Joselyn Dumas will be 41 years old in a few days. She celebrated her 40th birthday last year with a big bash.

But age has nothing on her as she looks as pretty as any good-looking 25-year-old around.

4. Mzbel:

Singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, was born on December 26, 1979.

Even though she will be turning 42 years old in a few months, she looks as cute as ladies she could have birthed.

5. Ama K. Abebrese:

Actress Ama K. Abebrese turned 41 years old on May 3 but she could easily pass for a 20-something-year-old.

6. Anita Erskine:

Actress and media personality will be clocking 43 years on December 3 but age has got nothing on her.

7. Nana Aba Anamoah:

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah is known to have been born on June 19, 1980. But she keeps looking younger.

8. Doreen Andoh:

Radio presenter Doreen Andoh's age is not exactly except that she was born on July 5. Her young looks might also be deceptive.

But as someone who has gone past 25 years of working with Joy FM as a presenter, it is no secret that she is well above 40 years.

9. Kalsoume Sinare:

Actress Kalsoume Sinare celebrates her birthday on April 27. Her age is not known.

But as somebody who started her acting career around 1993, Kalsoume is well over 40 years even though she looks younger in appearance.

10: Gifty Anti:

Broadcaster and women's advocate Gifty Anti looks young and fresh every day but she is 51 years old.

Born on January 23, 1970, she will actually be 52 in a few months' time.

