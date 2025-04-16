Moliy has overthrown Amaarae to become Spotify's biggest creator from Ghana with over 5.6 million listeners

She overthrows Amaarae, who has been the most-streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform since the release of her album

The singer's milestone comes weeks after her performance with Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel in New York

Ghanaian singer Moliy has overthrown Amaarae to become Ghana's biggest creator on Spotify by monthly listeners.

As of April 16, Moliy's Spotify listeners had risen to 5.6 million, slightly edging Amaarae, who has had the position for over a year.

A huge part of the singer's surge in traction follows the success of her Shake It To The Max single, which has now got a remix version with Skillibeng and Shensea.

Moliy's Shake It To The Max with its infectious dance challenge became an instant hit on TikTok even before the song's official release.

Over 23000 videos have been created by TikTok users across Africa and the rest of the world using the song.

The singer has also earned her endorsement from top stars, including Stonebwoy and Steflon Don.

Recently, she had a cameo with Skillibeng and Shensea performing Shake It To The Max at Vybz Kartel's epic run in the US.

While Moliy's stocks continue to rise off Shake it to the Max, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh argues that the singer's efforts are steadily and silently building her brand deserve applause.

GH reacts to Moliy's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Moliy's milestone on Spotify.

@Dela_daniel1 said:

"Make we no hear Ghanaian women aren't going global again o 😂."

@kweku_caleb wrote:

"The two Queens at the top."

@OpuniAsamoah_10 remarked:

"I saw this coming. I fancy 8M monthly listeners for Moliy before July.. She's moving mad 🔥. When Amaarae drops the Black Star album, the numbers are going to do madness."

@CleenSleit shared:

"LOL monthly listeners is the most useless stat ever, don’t know why yall celebrate it. It doesn’t mean anything, typical example is Kendrick his monthly listeners went up to 115 million and he was still getting outsreamed by someone with 75m listeners lol."

@Frank4391044882 added:

"Moliy is Ghanaian based. Amaarae is and has been US based. Which one is more difficult to achieve From ghana or us. The have the same singing styles and sound similar btw."

Regina Daniels dances to Moliy's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was seen dancing to Moliy's hit song Shake It to the Max.

The video was captured on a movie set with cast members, including former minister Uju Kennedy, joining her on the dance floor

Kennedy is known as the first female candidate to contest the Nigerian presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

