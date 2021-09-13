A young Ghanaian man popularly known on social media as Sugar Kwami has made it big as he tried his luck on a bet.

Sugar Kwami won a slip with a total amount of more than GHc225,000 after placing a bet on just three matches.

The young man staked an amount of GHC50,000 on the three matches.

The matches were AS Roma vs Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A, Olympique Lyon vs Strassbourg in the French Ligue 1, and Leeds United vs Liverpool in the English Premier League.

With odds of 1.61, 1.57, and 1.70 respectively, Sugar Kwami's total odds stood at 4.30. This meant that he was going to 4.30 times any amount he was betting.

Sugar Kwami's win was announced on Instagram by blogger, Ghhyper, who shared a photo of the winning slip.

